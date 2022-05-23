Chanel Harris-Tavita to take break after 2022 season - report

Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita has chosen to take a break from rugby league from 2023 on.

According to 7News.com.au, the 23-year-old playmaker will leave the Warriors at the end of the 2022 NRL season.

He says the decision was made in the past couple of weeks, and was the best decision for him, with a weight lifted off his shoulders after he told family and friends about the decision.

The Warriors had offered Harris-Tavita a new contract in the pre-season but it was rejected, as he was eager to prove his worth to the club after two injury-affected years.

Harris-Tavita says he will use 2023 to travel abroad and continue writing, which he has picked up as his new hobby. He is still eager to represent Samoa or New Zealand at an international level, especially with the delayed Rugby League World Cup happening later this year in the UK.

He is still keen to play in the Warriors' true home of Mount Smart Stadium, when the homecoming officiates on July 3, the first time in almost three years since the Warriors played at their stomping grounds.

Harris-Tavita has played 44 first-grade games in his NRL career so far and scored six tries. He is currently recovering from injury (ruptured testicle) but had been named on the reserves last week during the Warriors - Dragons clash on Saturday, suggesting he is almost match-fit. The Warriors' team naming will happen tomorrow evening, as they prepare to face the Newcastle Knights this Saturday.