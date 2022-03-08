Change to ETS upsets Māori forest industry

Māori forestry leaders fear a new direction by the government on carbon farming could lead to unfair outcomes for the industry, particularly on marginal land.

Last week, Foresty Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw released a discussion document that proposes excluding exotic forests such as pine from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Nash said in releasing the document, the government wanted “to encourage afforestation to help meet climate change targets, offset carbon emissions, while diversifying income streams for farmers, landowners and investors."

“From 2023, under current rules, a new permanent forest category of the ETS would allow both exotic and indigenous forests to be registered in the ETS and earn New Zealand Units (NZU). We are now proposing to exclude exotic species from the permanent forest category.

“We want to encourage the right tree, in the right place, for the right reason. We intend to balance the need for afforestation with wider needs of local communities, regional economies, and the environment,” Nash said.

'Controlling Māori landowners'

However, Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata has slammed the document as one that consults “Pākehā farmers, and Pākehā-dominated councils” to control how Māori landowners manage their lands.

Ngā Pou a Tāne – Māori Forestry Association spokesperson, Ernest Morton echoed those sentiments.

“Kua hōhā kē tātou ki te tohutohungia ngā iwi Pākehā mō tō tātou whenua. Kei ā tātou hoki ngā korero mō tō mātou whenua. Koia te take tēnei pire e kōrerotia nei e pāhi ana tātou te iwi Māori,” Morton told Te Ao Māori News (We’re fed up with being told what to do with our land by Pākehā. We have the right to decide for ourselves. That’s why this document bypasses Māori.)

Morton says the proposal to exclude exotic forests from the permanent category under the ETS could have an effect on the ability for Māori to prosper through carbon credits. He says a lot of Māori land currently under forestation is marginal, and it is not suitable for native forests at the moment.

Pine improves land

“You can’t plant natives on marginal land, because natives won’t grow. You need a nursing crop like pine. Pine is one of the best, of course, and the advantage of that is, while you’re doing that, you can claim the carbon credits to help you along and get something started.

“For Māori landowners, I don’t know anyone who has just gone out and tūkino the land this way unless they’ve got a reason for doing that. And even if they’re doing that, they will pick the land that is marginal and that can only take pine.

“You’ve got to have two rotations of pine anyway to have enough nutrients in the ground to actually start planting native."

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said in a statement: “The proposals we have made in the discussion document are just that – no decisions have been taken at this stage. As I’ve said before, we do acknowledge the potential for iwi-Māori to be unfairly affected by these changes. That’s why we are especially keen to hear those perspectives coming through in the feedback.”

Consultation on the document opens from March 14 until late April. Shaw says he understands the Ministry for Primary Industries is planning targeted engagement with Māori landowners before the consultation period begins.