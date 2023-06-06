Changes to electoral system 'fairer' for Māori but unlikely to garner support

The Independent Electoral Review panel has made a number of recommendations to change the country's electoral system, with a view to making it easier and more accessible for voters.

It is also hoped the changes would make participation more equitable for Māori.

The six-member panel, in its draft report released today, recommended a number of changes be made to the system, including lowering the voting age to 16, capping donations at $30,000 per party per electoral cycle, upholding te Tiriti o Waitangi and holding a referendum on extending the parliamentary term from three years to four.

Dr Maria Bargh (Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa), the panel's deputy chairperson told teaomaori.news the review found that more could be done with the electoral system to engage Māori voters and participation, including the addition of a 'give effect to Te Tiriti' clause in the Electoral Act that would see equitable growth for Māori electorates.

"We had some promises under Te Tiriti. But over the years, and in many areas, including in our electoral laws, we haven't seen that kind of equitable treatment. If we take, for example, the fact that the Māori electorates were pegged at four for about 125 years, so they couldn't increase at all, but in the general electorate seats, they were increasing as our population increased.

"This is one of the areas where we've seen different treatments."

One of the recommendations by the panel is to further evolve the Māori Electoral option and allow Māori voters to change roles at any time. A law change came into effect recently allowing Māori voters to change at any time up to 3 months before an election.

Bargh said that doesn't go far enough.

Uncapped donations affect Māori outcomes

Another recommendation is capping the amount of money a person can donate to a party or its candidates to $30,000 per election cycle. It would still allow donors to give money to multiple parties and candidates, but each party and its candidates would not be allowed more than $30,000 from that individual over the course of the three years.

Currently, the rules allow unlimited donations to flood into the party's coffers. The ACT Party received more than 10 donations of at least $50,000 in 2022, while the National Party had 11 donations of more than $100,000. While they received less money from donors, the Greens and Labour also received large donations of more than $30,000 each.

Bargh said many of the submissions made to the review panel concerned political financing, in particular about the risk of large donors having "undue political influence in our system" that had an impact on the perceived trust and confidence the public had in the system.

"If people think that there are large donors with lots of money, and there's cash for access, and so on, it dents their trust in the system. And what we've already seen is that when we've had inequitable treatment, there have been legacies from there that impact Māori political participation rates. And so we really want to make the system fairer and clearer, so that people do feel like getting involved and can see their vote making a difference."

Political reaction

Earlier today Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ruled out a referendum before this year's election on the length of the parliamentary term, despite saying many parliamentarians would have a vested interest in extending their stay in the house.

"We’ll be clear on that before the election, but a referendum would not happen in conjunction with this year’s general election," he said.

Making changes in accordance with the other recommendations also appears to be dead on arrival, with some, such as lowering the voting age, needing a 'super majority', or 75% of the house. National and ACT have both ruled out supporting changes to the system.

National leader Christopher Luxon said it wasn't the right time to talk about electoral reform, and wasn't something the public was concerned about.

“I’m just very conscious outside of this place, New Zealand people are doing it incredibly tough and the focus needs to be on the cost of living, it needs to be on education, it needs to be on health, it needs to be on crime," he said.