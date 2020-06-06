Charity wants more 'jammies' to keep the cold away

Jammies in June - Photo / Middlemore Foundation Facebook

The annual Middlemore Foundation fundraiser providing pyjamas to kids in need throughout South Auckland has kicked off again this June.

For eight years, the campaign has run with the support of local community groups, businesses and sports celebrities such as rugby league's NZ Warriors, boxer Joseph Parker and 'Batman'.

In 2019, the foundation received nearly 27,000 pyjamas, and nearly $20,000 was donated.

This year, on the back of the national Covid-19 response, the Middlemore Foundation has not set a specific target.

Instead, it is asking donors to give whatever they can for kids in need for this winter.

