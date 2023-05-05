Charles Goldie painting sells for $1.8m, will return to Aotearoa

Photo / Supplied

By Stuff reporter André Chumko

A culturally and historically significant Charles Frederick Goldie painting will be repatriated to New Zealand from Australia after being auctioned.

The work, Reverie: Ena te Papatahi, a Ngāpuhi Chieftainess (Ina Te Papatahi, Ngāpuhi), was completed in 1916. It was auctioned by Sydney-based auction house Smith & Singer this week.

It depicts Te Papatahi seated upon a paepae (carved threshold) at the front of a wharenui (meeting house). Te Papatahi was an expert on tukutuku panels and weaving, and was the niece of Tāmati Wāka Nene, one of Aotearoa’s most influential rangatira.

The painting sold for the record price of A$1.75m (NZ$1.8m) to private collectors, Chris and Virginia Anderson.

Its sale price represented a new world auction record for the artist, Smith & Singer said.

The Andersons planned to repatriate the painting to New Zealand and consult with the sitter’s descendants about the most appropriate and culturally sensitive way to display the painting that fully acknowledged and respected cultural and social sensitivities, Smith & Singer chairperson Geoffrey Smith said.

Ngāpuhi buyer

Chris Anderson was from the same Ngāpuhi iwi in the Northland region as the painting’s subject, Smith & Singer said.

Stuff previously reported concerns about the painting remaining offshore, and the impact its sale might have on the subject’s descendants.

These days, legislation would probably prohibit the export of such a painting as a protected object. But objects held outside of New Zealand are not covered by the Protected Objects Act. With its imminent return to New Zealand, it is unlikely the work would ever be approved by officials to leave the country again.

After being painted by Goldie in Auckland, the artwork went to a private collection in the UK and then to veteran Sydney-based art dealer Denis Savill.

Smith said the painting now “makes its way home”, following a lengthy period in English and Australian collections.

Concern it couldn't leave

Richard Thomson, from the International Art Centre in Auckland, said before it was auctioned by Smith & Singer, the work had been due to come to the centre to be sold.

But because of uncertainty over whether it could be taken out of New Zealand if it were sold to an overseas buyer, or if it didn’t sell, “the owner decided to offer it for sale in his homeland Australia,” Thomson said previously.

Savill has been contacted for comment.

Goldie, who lived between 1870 and 1947, is known for his documentation of Māori, and painted Te Papatahi nearly 20 times over a 14-year period.

The oil on canvas which sold this week was 45.7cm by 40.7cm.