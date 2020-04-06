Chch Rest Home identified as latest COVID-19 cluster - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- 39 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, and 28 new probable cases. This means there's a total of 1106 cases in New Zealand. 13 people are in hospital, one in a critical condition. 176 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 87 are Māori, and 38 are Pacific Islanders.

- The Prime Minister says the lower numbers in COVID-19 cases are a positive sign and that the rate of new cases is on a decline. For the next 2 weeks focus will be on whether they have all the information necessary to show there is no community transmission before moving to Level 3.

- Te Whānau a Apanui have made essential shopping easier for their community by creating their very own online shopping scheme called Apanui World. Residents would usually have to travel forty minutes to the nearest New World, however, Rawiri Waititi says the new system will support their current security measures in place.