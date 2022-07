Che Fu always wanted to play for the Tall Blacks. He spoke to Jess Coate at the Matariki Vibes concert in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Jess asked Che if he could play for any sport in the world, what sports team would he play for?

"Oh, shucks, it would have to be the Tall Blacks. I got a short guy syndrome," he joked.

Che says his favourite song is a Stevie Wonder tune, before singing a few lines from 'Ribbon in the Sky' for whānau at home.