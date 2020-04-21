Checkpoints, childcare, haka and pao - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- Police Minister Stuart Nash has been criticised by the Chair of the Pandemic Response Committee Simon Bridges and the Leader of the ACT Party David Seymour for not taking a tougher stance on rural checkpoints.

- The Early Childhood Council say there is an alarming lack of evidence that opening centres next week won't contribute to community transmission of COVID-19. The council, which represents more than 1000 early childhood services, wants centres to stay closed until the country reaches alert level 2. CEO Peter Reynolds is also critical about the lack of engagement the government has had with the council. Education Minister Chris Hipkins maintains the government's approach is safe, but if children can stay home, they should stay home.

- A haka performed by nurses at a hospital in the United Kingdom has been deemed a form of cultural appropriation. The video posted to Twitter shows staff performing a modified version of Ka Mate wearing white headbands and black paint. The video has received more than 660,000 views since it was posted on Saturday.

- Meanwhile a post went viral generating positive feedback. It shows two Māori men performing a 'pao', which is usually performed by women. The pair were joking at the disappointment McDonald's would remain closed for another week under Alert Level 4. But a tikanga expert says we shouldn't be too critical.