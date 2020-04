- The total number of confirmed and probable cases in NZ to 868 people, while 103 have since recovered from the virus. 13 people remain in hospital, one remains in intensive care - all are in a stable condition.

- Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village has officially closed its gates to visitors today.

- Checkpoints at Uawa, Tokomaru Bay, Ruatoria, Tikitiki/Rangitukia, Te Araroa and Hicks Bay are finding people aren't heeding the warnings to stay home.