Checkpoints, Treaty claims and Māori Rugby League - 7.30am Newsbreak

- In the Bay of Plenty, Maketū checkpoint operators are disappointed politicians labelled them as renegades and ratbags during a meeting of the government's Epidemic Response Committee.

- The Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis is continuing to work with the National Kōhanga Reo Trust to resolve its Treaty of Waitangi claim lodged nine years ago.

- Many Māori sports events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But NZ Māori Rugby League is now ramping up preparations for its annual tournaments and finding a lot of community support to do so.