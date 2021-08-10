'Cheeky buggers' use written-off Hāngi Master trailer to sell fake steam hāngī

Hāngi Master founder Rewi Spraggon is shocked to find his Hāngi Master trailer, written off after an accident earlier this year, spotted selling fake steam hāngī in Hamilton.

In a Facebook post he calls them "cheeky buggers".

“There’s plenty of room for Māori to sell hāngī and I commend anyone who wants to get into the hāngī business. This is a very hard industry and I know the struggle but I ask aspiring business developers in the hospitality industry to create their own brand and not ride on other's mana,” Spraggon says.

The Hāngi Master trailer that clearly displays the popular Hāngi Master brand has been spotted selling hāngī outside the Dinsdale Shopping Centre in Hamilton opposite the Countdown Supermarket.

Spraggon says he doesn't own the rights to the name Hāngi Master and anyone Māori has the right to use the term. But he will ask the new owners of the trailer to remove his branding and email address. “I paid a lot of money for the font and branding of the name. I put a lot of work into the creation of the brand.”

In January this year, the trailer was involved in an accident. The trailer that displays the name Hāngi Master was assessed and written off by the insurance company and later sent to a wrecker.

Spraggon is calling on the public with any further information about the sellers of the fake steamed hāngī using his brand to get in touch.