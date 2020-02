Clayton McMillan of Ngāti Te Rangi has been appointed as interim head coach of the Gallagher Chiefs for next year's Investec Super Rugby campaign, as announced today by the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby.

McMillan has signed a one-year contract with New Zealand Rugby to coach the Gallagher Chiefs while head coach Warren Gatland leads the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

McMillan will take up the role after he has completed his Mitre 10 Cup duties with the Bay of Plenty Steamers.