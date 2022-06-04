Chiefs blow past Waratahs to book semi-final spot

Credit / Waikato Chiefs
The Waikato Chiefs are through to the semi-finals of the Super Rugby Pacific competition after defeating the visiting NSW Waratahs in Hamilton on Saturday.
They won 39-15 after leading 27-10 at halftime.
The opening try of the quarter-final was scored by Chiefs halfback Brad Weber.
Weber bagged a double for the game, scoring a second try after the break.
The Auckland Blues host the Otago Highlanders at Eden Park in the first of tonight's other quarter-finals, while the ACT Brumbies are at home to the Wellington Hurricanes later Saturday evening.
The Canterbury Crusaders banked their semi-final place on Friday after getting the better of the Queensland Reds 37-15 in Christchurch.