Chiefs FMG stadium nears sell-out for tonight's cracker with Blues

Playing in Waikato tonight, the Blues take on the Chiefs in a game that could either break their historic losing streak against the Chiefs at home or make them just another statistic of their rivals.

Despite winning their first Super Rugby Aotearoa game last week, the Blues have a lot to prove against the Chiefs who have not lost a home game against the Blues since 2011.

With an impressive 30-20 win over the Hurricanes last round, the Blues are working hard to keep up their momentum. However, it is the Chiefs who are the favourites with the TAB and pundits in tonight's matchup.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will not be making an appearance in the Chiefs' lineup due to a lower back injury meaning the captaincy will remain with halfback Brad Weber.

Chiefs head coach Warren Gatland has made some minor changes from last week's team after witnessing the playmaking skills of the Blues against the Canes.

One of these adjustments is sitting Kaleb Trask on the bench and starting Aaron Cruden at number 10. With this change, we will get to see Cruden and Damian Mckenzie look to command the Chiefs' backline.

Going up against them, the Blues also have a dynamic duo of their own with Otere Black and Beauden Barrett at 10 and 15.

Head coach Leon MacDonald has also made other adjustments to his team, bringing in All Blacks forwards Dalton Papalii and Akira Ioane to put alongside No.8 Hoskins Sotutu which will make for a powerful loose-forward trio.

It is not only the teams that are rearing to go in tonight's matchup but also the fans. With FMG Stadium nearing a sell-out, Hamilton will be bustling with the Chiefs' red, black and yellow stripes.

Kick-off for tonight's game is at 7:05pm.