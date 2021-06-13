Chiefs' Sean Wainui: Five try record-breaker

Photo / File

Chiefs winger Sean Wainui (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi, Ngāti Porou) has made rugby history becoming the first player to score five tries in a super rugby game.

The 25-year-old set the record during the Chiefs 40-7 victory over the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday night. (Watch the five tries here).

5⃣ tries in a Super Rugby match. Sean Wainui went full beast mode in Sydney tonight.#SuperRugbyTT pic.twitter.com/uYADrxiDGH — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) June 12, 2021

The Māori All Black centre played down the achievement in an interview with Australia's Stan Sport, according to a Stuff report.

“All I had to do was catch the ball and put it down bro, the boys did all the mahi.”

Asked whether it would be his shout after the game, Wainui had a quick come back. “Nah, I left my card at home in New Zealand bro, so the boys have got us there, cuz.”

Almost a dozen NZ players have scored four tries in a super rugby game, including former Chiefs players Sitiveni Sivivatu, Asaeli Tikoirotuma and Charlie Ngatai.

Wainui will play for Bay of Plenty in the 2021 NPC which starts in August, after getting his early break with Taranaki.

"Excited to be able to continue my rugby career in the @boprugby. My dad has always [wanted] me to represent my Ngāi Tūhoe side. And now I get to do so!"