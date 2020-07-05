Chiefs vs Canes - Barrett vs McKenzie - Who will take the win?

The Chiefs host the Hurricanes today at FMG Stadium, with both teams looking for their first win.

Despite playing their best game of the season so far, the Chiefs were unable to draw the win last week against the Crusaders. This week Gatland has made some adjustments to his backline as a result of an injured Anton Lienert Brown. Gatland will side-line the concussed Lienert-Brown and move in rookie Quin Tupea into second five-eighth, and also bring in Tumua Manu to the starting lineup.

Damien Mckenzie will also be playing his 80th game tonight sporting the Waikato jersey.

Jordie Barrett will make his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut tonight resuming his position at fullback. Barrett had been nursing a shoulder injury during the first two rounds of the tournament but now he's back and ready to give the 'Canes the boost they need to get their first win.

The last time the two teams met was right before lockdown. The match was taken by the Hurricanes 27-24 thanks to Jordie Barret who kicked a last-minute penalty.

Fans should expect to see an electric game, with Mckenzie and Barrett clashing at the fullback position. Both teams have something to prove tonight with either team getting their first win for the season.

Kickoff is at 3:35.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Bradley Slater 3. Nepo Laulala 4. Mitchell Brown 5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 6. Lachlan Boshier 7. Sam Cane © 8. Pita Gus Sowakula 9. Brad Weber 10. Aaron Cruden 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Tumua Manu 14. Sean Wainui 15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Reuben O’Neill 18. Ross Geldenhuys 19. Tupou Vaa’i 20. Dylan Nel 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi 22. Kaleb Trask 23. Solomon Alaimalo

Hurricanes: 1. Fraser Armstrong 2. Dane Coles (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. James Blackwell 5. Scott Scrafton 6. Reed Prinsep 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi 8. Ardie Savea 9. TJ Perenara (cc) 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop 11. Ben Lam 12. Ngani Laumape 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen 14. Kobus Van Wyk 15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli 17. Ben May 18. Alex Fidow 19. Vaea Fifita 20. Devan Flanders/Liam Mitchell 21. Jamie Booth 22. Billy Proctor 23. Wes Goosen