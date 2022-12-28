Child among 78 Covid deaths; weekly case numbers fall

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a rise and decline in its weekly Covid-19 update, covering the seven-day period from Monday, December 19 to Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25.

The decline is to do with case numbers, confirming 32,010 new cases, and the rise in relation to 78 Covid-related deaths. One of the deaths reported today is a child under 10 years of age.

This is compared to last week's report where it was announced there were 42,740 new community cases and 64 Covid-related deaths.

Of the new cases today, 9,660 are reinfections while 367 are reinfections in the last 90 days.

413 people remain in hospital with the virus. 15 of them are in intensive care. It's a drop in hospital numbers from last week's 581 people in hospital with the virus, however, the ICU number has remained the same.