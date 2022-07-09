Child under 10 and three people in 50s among latest Covid deaths

There are 9,307 new cases and 570 people in hospital today as the upward trend in Covid-19 cases continues.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 8,690 today and there are now 60,790 active cases. This time last week, that number was 47,755.

Nine people are intensive care.

Twenty-two people with the virus have died, including a child under 10 and three people in their fifties. There were also three people in their sixties among those who died, five in their seventies, seven in their 80s, and three who were aged over 90.

Eight were female and 14 were male. They were from Auckland (6), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1), Lakes (1), Hawkes Bay (1), MidCentral (1), Wellington (2), Canterbury/West Coast (4) and Southern (2) DHB regions.

NZ has recorded 1,663 Covid-related deaths since the pandemic began.