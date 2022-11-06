Childcare support threshold up as gov't tries to combat inflation

Jacinda Ardern announced a lowering of the threshold for childcare support and made her pitch for a third term government during the Labour party conference in Auckland today. Photo / Alex Burton NZME

Soon, support with childcare expenses will be available to more than half of all families in Aotearoa.

At her party's annual convention in Auckland this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed a $189 million boost to the Government’s childcare subsidies aimed at reducing cost of living concerns.

The childcare subsidy payment for pre-schoolers hasn't seen a change to its income threshold since 2010 and while the government indexed it to average wage growth during last year's budget, Ardern says they'll top it up to make up for the 12-year freeze.

The government expects the changes will mean parents of around 7500 additional tamariki will receive the payment.

A family with two parents both working 40 hours per week on $26 per hour with two children under 5 who will not have been eligible for childcare assistance, will now be eligible for $252 per week.

“At a time when families are feeling the cost-of-living spike, we’re investing in what matters most by making sure childcare is within reach for parents and they have more support to cover other costs.” Ardern told party faithful.

The government announced tentative thresholds based on estimates, but the new thresholds won't be confirmed until wage data is released at the beginning of next year.

Rise in working for families

The government also confirmed the rise in Working for Families tax credits from April 2023, although pegged to inflation, it was expected.

Payments for the oldest child will increase $9 per week to $136 per week and by $7 per week for each additional child to $111 per week.

Additionally increasing by $4 per week to $69 per week is the Best Start payment.

Better than a tax cut

New Zealand has had challenging times Ardern told the several hundred attendees, but 2023 was expected to be worse and the childcare support was better than tax cuts proposed by National because she says the payments aren't inflationary.

“Childcare is one of the biggest costs that families faces particularly when they have young children,” Ardern said.

"Conservative estimates show it is New Zealand women in particular who cannot afford to work if they want to, because of childcare costs - and they're forgoing $116 million or more in wages every year."

”I want families to have choices. I want them to stay home and be a primary care giver if they choose to. Or work, if they choose to. But increasingly those choices have been removed. And if you are a sole parent, you have even fewer.” Ardern said.

The Pitch

Ardern made the case for why she should be picked to lead the nation once again in next year's general election by outlining Labour's accomplishments.

Earlier in the day Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis (Ngāpuhi) took aim at National over their campaign encouraging people to post potholes emerging across the country on social media and criticised them on their climate change policies.

Davis said National was “suffering from small-mindedness” questioning what the Opposition’s policy was on climate change.

“it’s called pothole of the week... Taking a photo of a pothole out by your mailbox is their answer.” Davis said.

Davis referenced his time as a road worker.

“People think politicians have power, but I never experienced as much power as when I held a stop go sign. I know a little bit about potholes. In fact I used to fix potholes." Davis said.

“The more severe the weather, the more traffic, the more potholes."

“The first cause [climate change] of potholes is ignored by the opposition, the second cause [traffic] of potholes is encouraged by the opposition.”

Davis criticised National for its opposition to the clean car feebates programme as well as its opposition to a methane emissions tax on farmers. While farmers protested to the price of the proposed tax on methane emissions, he contended that the greater cost to them came from climate change and its consequences, such as floods.

“The government budgets $530,000 a year to help farmers affected by extreme weather events. However, the average annual spend over the last five years has been just shy of $5 million.” Davis said.

According to Davis, it would be simple to back off the carbon tax to win votes, but he said Labour wouldn't do that.

“This government will face criticism for our decisions. We must not be worn down by those who try to chip away at us with their insults… their misinformation - their pettiness, and their lack of courage.” Davis said.

At a press conference following her speech Ardern was asked what support would be provided for those struggling without children, the Labour leader said measures such as half price public transport had supported those people, but she wouldn't be draw on if the temporary cut to fuel tax would be extended beyond January, 2023.