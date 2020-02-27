Children’s Commissioner calls for national debate on silence laws

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says that his views regarding the right to silence have been simplified. Becroft clarified to Te Ao Māori News that he still upholds the right to silence for those accused. In regards to his recent interview with Duncan Garner, Becroft says:

“What I thought that I was saying when asked if witnesses should be able to just stonewall and remain silent, was that we should consider and debate whether the right to silence for those witnesses should be abolished or amended.”

What Becroft did want, he says, is a national conversation on how this fundamental right is applied in child abuse investigations. Becroft says that he wants a discussion on whether the laws are ‘fit for purpose’, not the abolition of a 400 year old democratic right.

“We should seriously debate whether the right to silence for witnesses and those who saw what’s going on or know part of the puzzle whether they should be obliged to answer relevant police questions.”

Whānau of the young boy abused in Flaxmere went into hiding because of online accusations and attacks. Police recently called on the community to stop those attacks and that they are making progress in the investigation.

By no means did Becroft want to right to silence for those who have been arrested, to be taken away. Neither did he say, that he wanted people in court to be forced to speak. The conversation would be a stress test on our current laws for effectiveness and a process of making needed changes.

"Even I don't believe that you shouldn't have the right to silence if you're accused.

"The next thing you'll be doing is water-boarding and using force to get someone to confess!

“What I have been suggesting is not abolishing the right to silence, but a discussion about whether we should amend it, so that witnesses or those with important information are obliged to provide it to the police when asked,” Becroft says.

Becroft drew the parallel that the Serious Fraud Office can legally require people to give information when they investigate serious fraud. He believes that the law changes needed could be brought into effect very quickly.

“If we’re prepared to amend the right to silence where there’s money involved, why on Earth wouldn’t we do it for the sake of our children?”

The Children's Commissioner concluded his remarks by saying that it is unfortunate that we need laws of this nature. His preference would be, that people speak out of a sense of moral obligation, and that the police build trust in marginalised and high-risk communities. He reminded us that often, abused children, cannot speak for themselves.

"It shouldn't need a law sadly, to bring this change about.

"We need to develop that community consensus that we speak up to protect children."

Te Ao Māori News reached out to MediaWorks, the broadcasters of the AM Show, and they have yet to give a statement. However Te Ao Māori News observed that the AM Show article has since been edited.

