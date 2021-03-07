Children's interests should be "baked into" government policy

Photo / File

Children's interests should be front and the centre of government planning, especially if New Zealand is to be prepared for future shocks and crises like the Covid-19 pandemic, says Commissioner for Children Andrew Becroft.

“We keep hearing that Covid-19 is going to make outcomes for children and young people worse, but that’s only if we choose to let it,” he says.

“Covid-19 should be the reason to do more for children. New Zealand now has an opportunity to apply the lessons learned over the past year, to redesign our systems to tackle the big issues facing children and young people both in times of crisis and not."

Commissioner Becroft says children's rights should be "baked into" policy.

“One step that must be taken is for the government to make child impact assessments mandatory, so all policy and legislation is designed around the rights and wellbeing of children.

“They have the biggest stake in any plans for the future, and their rights and interests should be baked into all policy or planning.”

Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara says the 'Getting it Right: Children’s rights in the Covid-19 response' report which has been released today is clear that the interests of tamariki and whānau Māori must be considered.

“It recommends that policy and decision-makers deliberately consider what’s in the best interests of children, including tamariki and whānau Māori, and to find ways for them to participate and share their views.

“The report highlights the lessons learned about the pandemic response so far. In particular, it draws on the experiences of coming together, including as Te Tiriti o Waitangi intended – shoulder to shoulder as equals with important contributions to make for the wellbeing of everyone.”