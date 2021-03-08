'Choose To Challenge' - International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day and it is also Women's History Month in the USA, the UK and Australia.

To acknowledge Women's Day, Te Ao Tapatahi spoke to Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta - the first woman to hold the role in Aotearoa.

Minister Mahuta says all Māori can be proud of wāhine Māori within their iwi and across Māori society for the leadership that has advanced opportunities for Māori across various domains.

"I think of the legacy of leadership like Iriaka Ratana here in Parliament. From a political sense, Dame Whina Cooper, Te Puea Herangi - there are many throughout the country who have blazed a trail."

Mahuta says the achievements of Māori women are more diverse than ever before, particularly in science, education, community empowerment and the service sector.

She also acknowledges the Silver Ferns who won the Constellation Cup at the weekend.

The Ferns beat Australia 45-43 in front of a 2500 crowd at Christchurch Arena. It's been nine years since they have beaten their Aussie opponents.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio leads the Silver Ferns to victory at the 2021 Constellation Cup / Getty Images.

Mahuta also pays tribute to the many women who are participating in the Mana Wāhine Waitangi Tribunal Enquiry.

"Those are examples again of different domains where we are achieving and where we're casting out the path to improve opportunities for women."

International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Marked annually on March 8, International Women's Day raises awareness about women's equality, lobbies for accelerated gender parity and fundraises. for female-focused charities

The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge'.

To find out more about International Women's Day follow the link here #ChooseToChallenge.