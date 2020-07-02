Chris Hipkins appointed interim Health Minister

Incoming interim Health Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 remains the top priority for the health ministry.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced Hipkins would take David Clark’s place after the controversial minister, who was caught twice breaching lockdown rules, resigned this morning.

Hipkins says Clark had made significant inroads on mental health issues and he wanted to carry on from where Clark left off.

“I didn’t have any experience working in the education portfolio when I became the minister of education,” Minister Hipkins says.

“I will be giving it my all up until the election. What happens beyond that of course is a question for the Prime Minister.”

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare will continue in his role. He is also the Minister for Whānau Ora, Youth, Civil Defence and Associate Minister of Tourism.

Ardern said she would not be advising who would be health Minister post-election until it happened.

The announcement broadcast can be viewed in full below.