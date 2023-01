Photo / File

Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next Prime Minister.

He is the sole nominee for the position, Labour Whip Duncan Webb confirmed this morning.

"The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader."

Hipkins' ministerial portfolios have included Education, Health, Covid-19 Response and Police.

Jacinda Ardern announced she was resigning as prime minister earlier this week.