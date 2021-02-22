Christchurch 10th year memorial of earthquake tragedy

Hundreds gathered on Oxford Terrace near the Christchurch Memorial Wall today to mark ten years since a deadly earthquake struck Christchurch.

As a sign of remembrance, the crowd stood in silence while a bell was rung and names of the 185 victims were readout.

On February 22 in 2011, the deadly 6.1 earthquake struck Christchurch and was followed by months of crippling aftershocks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the strength and unity of the people of Christchurch, despite the difficult times they've faced since the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes around the Canterbury region.

"The earthquake and aftershocks affected people in complex and diverse ways. The toll could not have been more significant."

Corban Te Aika of Ngāi Tūahuriri and Ngāi Tahu says the pain and sorrow in Christchurch is still felt ten years on, but there has been great benefits of the city coming together for the memorial today.

"Ka māmā ake, engari ka rongo tonu i ngā taumaha hārukiruki (It makes it a little easier, but we still feel the deep sorrow)," says Te Aika.

A message from Queen Elizabeh II was also read by Governor-General Patsy Reddy.

See below, if you or your whānau are seeking support.

Support Helplines

To speak to a counsellor please phone here are free 24/7 helplines:

24/7 Helpline |0800 LIFELINE (0800 54 33 54) or free text HELP (4357)

Suicide Crisis Helpline | 0508 TAUTOKO (0508 82 88 65)



