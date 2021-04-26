Christchurch man charged with murder

Police have arrested a man in relation to the death of a man in Christchurch at the weekend.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in the Christchurch District Court today.

A post mortem for the 50-year-old male victim is underway.



Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of the victim’s vehicle from Saturday, April 24.



The grey Holden Calais, registration LDE987, is believed to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am.



It was then abandoned on Monsaraz Boulevard at around 11.35am on Saturday, April 24.

Tauranga death

In Tauranga, a man has died after being injured in at an address in Surrey Grove, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were alerted to the incident at 12:20am, and the man was transported to a hospital.

The man died in Tauranga Hospital later on Saturday night.

Police have spoken to several people who were at the Surrey Grove property, and have carried out a scene examination.

The investigation continues.