Christopher Luxon: NZ wants one system, not two

In 2019, a government working group created a discussion document on options for Aotearoa to adopt to meet the obligations of the undeclaration on the rights of indigenous peoples, which New Zealand had signed up to.

The report, He Puapua' proposes among other options, a Māori court system, health system and joint government bodies, across all government agencies.

Christopher Luxon joined Te Ao Tapatahi to explain that the idea of co-governance might be something that Māori can understand but not something that the average New Zealander can wrap their head around.

”it’s the responsibility of the government to point out this is what co-governance is this is what it isn’t and be able to take it to New Zealand and sell it to them.”

More to come.