Chronic underfunding in Māori healthcare known for 20 years

Revelations of chronic underfunding of Māori healthcare have surfaced in a new report but a leading campaigner says that's not new news..

The Waitangi Tribunal commissioned the report, which reveals just $1 billion of extra Māori healthcare funding each year would save the country $5 billion a year in continuing costs.

But Te Kohao Health chief executive Lady Tureiti Moxon says this information is not new at all.

“A report was commissioned by Deloitte way back in 2006 and it said it was underfunded then.

“So since 2000 the governments have known we have been underfunded and nobody has done anything about it.”

Moxon is hopeful that the new Māori health authority will help resolve this issue.

“I am very hopeful that good things are gonna come from this and certainly that something we’ve been fighting for for a long time,” she says.