Churches across Aotearoa suspend services - Covid-19

Three major religious denominations have decided to suspend their church services due to COVID-19.

The Catholic Church, the Anglican Church, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days have suspended worship services until further notice.

Catholic Bishop of Auckland Patrick Dunn says, “The bishops are acutely aware of the seriousness of the measures taken by the Government and health authorities in recent days to try to stop COVID-19 from spreading in the New Zealand community.”

Funeral services will continue as long as they are brief and are in accordance with the government restrictions of no more than 100 people. Bishop Dunn said that the suspension of Mass in Aotearoa is also being enacted by bishops across the world.

Similarly, the Anglican Church in Aotearoa cautioned their priests and leaders that they must comply with the government measures. They issued their call to suspend their karakia services yesterday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints suspended all Sunday gatherings across the world on March 13.

Leaders from these three denominations are calling on their parishioners to karakia in their homes, for whānau pani, the sick, and medical staff.