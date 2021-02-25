City Kickboxing and NZR 'resolve' issue over silver fern logo

A claim that New Zealand Rugby had asked UFC to stop Kiwi fighters from wearing the silver fern is now resolved.

Today Eugene Bareman, head coach at Auckland's City Kickboxing, claimed New Zealand Rugby asked UFC to advise its New Zealand fighters to remove the silver fern from their uniform.

But NZR says it has not been in contact with UFC over the matter. And now City Kickboxing says it was a miscommunication.

In a statement this afternoon, City Kickboxing says it has been contacted by NZR and both parties have ironed out today's issue.

"All Blacks management (NZR) graciously contacted us this afternoon to advise that no one from their legal or management team has been in contact with the UFC.

"The All Blacks (NZR) have been very gracious under the circumstances and reassured us that they're very much supporters of New Zealand teams and New Zealand sports teams going overseas and that's heartening for us.

"We also want to reiterate that we're absolutely ardent supporters of the All Blacks and what they do for our country.

"It appears there has been miscommunication within the UFC, which is disappointing. However, we are pleased to say we will be making our walk to the cage as proud Kiwis with the silver ferns on our shoulder, as we have for the past five years."