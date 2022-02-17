City mission gets new HQ

After years of struggle and effort for funding, Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai has opened the doors to its new base named Homeground.

Te Tāpui Atawhai will offer a wide range of services and facilities for people in desperate need at the base, including 80 permanent apartment homes for the homeless.

It says the building is "a place of transformation and healing for people in desperate need while welcoming all Aucklanders through the doors."

For Te Tāpui Atawhai Manukura Helen Robinson, it's the culmination of many years of hard work by thousands and thousands of people.

"It's an extraordinary feeling of joy, of excitement, of anticipation."

"In those 15 to 16 years, literally, thousands of people have gathered and worked hard and dreamt and laboured and sweated and cried and laughed to get us to where we are."

Broader scope

Te Tāpui Atawhai has a mammoth job on its hands. In 2018, there we about 18,000 people in Auckland classed as homeless, and as the cost of living rises, more people are struggling to buy even the essentials.

There are six areas in the new nine-storey $100m building, which includes the Calder health centre, and a rooftop garden.

The Calder Health Centre will be able to support up to 3,000 patients and will have a multi-disciplinary team on site including dentistry (to come) and mental health services.

The community dining room, Haeata, will provide meals for up to 300 guests a day, 365 days of the year. The community spaces will give visitors access to a range of social, recreational, educational, and vocational activities.

Community support

Health and social services general manager Jacqui Dillon says with the new premises comes a new outlook for Te Tāpui Atawhai.

"Rather than being interventionalist, this is a way of providing safety and support as part of a broader community approach as opposed to an intrusive approach.

"The residents are supported 24/7, in terms of their psychological and also their physical safety."

In 2021, a nationwide effort to house the homeless during the first lockdown was highly successful. Now, with the arrival of Omicron, and the government's new measures that put the onus on the people who contract the disease to help themselves, Helen Robinson is wary about the impact on the homeless.

"We're conscious that for those who experience homelessness their health is quite compromised anyway. So their physical health, their mental health and we know that the pandemic and Omicron is not kind to people."