Civil Defence allocates $30,000 for flooded regions

By Bronson Perich, Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare says Northland flood damage assessments are underway, so the full cost of repair is yet to be determined.

He said skip bins were on the way to Whangārei and Moerewa to help with rubbish disposal.

Civil Defence Emergency Management would also arrange for septic tanks to be pumped in Moerewa once the ground dried out, he said

 

Flooding between Moerewa and Kawakawa - Source / Provided

The minister, a Ngāpuhi native, paid tribute to the resilience of the people in the flooded regions.

Read More

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories