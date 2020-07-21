Civil Defence allocates $30,000 for flooded regions

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare says Northland flood damage assessments are underway, so the full cost of repair is yet to be determined.

He said skip bins were on the way to Whangārei and Moerewa to help with rubbish disposal.

Civil Defence Emergency Management would also arrange for septic tanks to be pumped in Moerewa once the ground dried out, he said

Flooding between Moerewa and Kawakawa - Source / Provided

The minister, a Ngāpuhi native, paid tribute to the resilience of the people in the flooded regions.

