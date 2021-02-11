Civil Defence issues coastline tsunami warning

Civil Defence, the national emergency agency, issued a tsunami warning this morning following a large earthquake in the Pacific but later today said a tsunami was no longer a threat.

The earthquake was measured at magnitude 7.7 and centred southeast of Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia, 29km deep.

Civil Defence had said to expect strong currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

Civil Defence warned strong currents and surges could injure and drown people. “There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.”

The agency had said people in or near the sea from Ahipara to the Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island and Matata to Tolaga Bay should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.