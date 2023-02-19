Civil Defence payment for East Coast and Hawke's Bay whānau

Flooding in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Hawke's Bay Civil Defence

East Coast and Hawke's Bay whānau impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle can now apply online for support through a Civil Defence payment, the Ministry of Social Development says.

"People based in East Coast or Hawke's Bay who have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle can now apply online for a Civil Defence payment for help with food, bedding, clothing, or temporary accommodation," MSD said in a statement Sunday morning.

"Applications can be submitted through the Work and Income website here. Those applying online will need to have an MSD client number.

"Anyone looking for welfare assistance due to loss of livelihood can still call 0800 400 100."

MSD said they are getting lots of calls and it may take "longer than usual before we are able to talk to you".

"We are asking the public to be patient while we help all of those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle."

More information on Civil Defence Payments can be found here.