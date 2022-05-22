Civil Defence to test mobile phone emergency alert tonight

Don't panic if your mobile phone suddenly screeches loudly this evening. Civil Defence is carrying out a nationwide test of the emergency mobile alert system Sunday between 6-7pm.

"This Sunday, there will be a phone alert you can’t ignore - but don’t worry, it’s just a test."

"If you’re concerned about the alert giving you a fright or waking the little ones, please switch your phone off, or turn flight mode on from 6-7pm tonight," NZ Civil Defence said on social media this morning.

"The alerts keep people safe and are broadcast to all capable phones from targeted cell towers."

The sound will be similar to the mobile alert received when the first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown occurred in Aotearoa in 2020.