Cliff Curtis taonga given to third-fittest 17-year-old on the planet

Hikooterangi Curtis on the podium at the No Bull Crossfit Games. Photo/supplied



Te Arawa and Taranaki’s Hikooterangi Curtis has taken the world by storm by becoming the third-fittest teen on Planet Earth.

He attended the No Bull CrossFit Games 2021 in America and participated in the 16-17-year-old boys’ competition where he came third.

Now the 17-year-old has been welcomed back to his school, Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, along with whānau, to pay respects for his great achievements for his family, tribe and Māoridom.

“If it wasn’t for my family and school this day wouldn’t have happened. It is not just to celebrate me but it's about celebrating all of my tribes and those who have supported along the way,” Curtis said.

He was overwhelmed to receive a wahaika (carved hand club) from his famous movie-acting great-uncle Cliff Curtis.

Hikooterangi Curtis receives the war club from his father

His father, Tukiterangi, presented it to Curtis on behalf of his uncle Cliff Curtis. “Cliff Curtis gave this to me to give to Hikooterangi as a sign of gratitude and as a token of how he feels and that Cliff could not be here today.”

When Curtis received the taonga from his father he was excited and explained to Te Ao Mārama that during his koroua Cliff’s first movie acting in America, he took the wahaika in his hands, looked to the skies of America, and said its name is Hiko, so shall be my character for my first movie.

The 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games has marked its 15th year of worldwide competitions, which has included athletes from more than 120 countries. Curtis had three weeks to come up with $60,000 to get him to the games. It was whānau, Iwi, his kura, strangers, Māori, Pākehā and kura from around the country that helped Curtis to get to the games.

Curtis is not only a success in sports but also in academic studies. He and three other students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Rongomai have been awarded scholarships for Waikato University next year.

One other student excelling in his learning is Te Arawa and Waikato student Shaun Tuterangiharuru Vaka -“I missed out on two scholarships, but when I got this one I was thankful. I am doing a BA”.

“I'm going to study sports and most definitely Māori as it is the world I grew up in,” Curtis said.

He will be eligible for the open men competition at next year's world Crossfit Games at the age of 18, and his plans over five years are to train hard to get stronger and faster. He will enter various competitions when and where he can to stay in top shape and keep the engine humming. Then he aims to carry te iwi Māori on his shoulders once again to another CrossFit World Games.

The final results for the No Bull CrossFit Games 2021:

Boys 16-17

3. Hiko O Te Rangi Curtis/ Aotearoa (685 pts.)

2. David Bradley/ USA (755 pts.)

1. Nate Ackermann/ USA (815 pts.)