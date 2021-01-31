Climate Commission wants government to get a move on to 'drastically reduce' emissions

Photo / He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission

The Climate Change Commission has called on the government to accelerate its efforts to "drastically reduce" greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change in a draft report released today.

The independent body, whose deputy chairperson is Lisa Tumahai (Ngāi Tahu), said "immediate and decisive action" on climate change is needed across all sectors of the economy, especially transport, agriculture and energy.

"As a country, we need transformational and lasting change to meet our targets and ensure a thriving Aotearoa for future generations," Dr Rod Carr, the commission's chairperson, said in a statement.

"The good news is that our analysis shows there are technically achievable, economically affordable and socially acceptable paths for Aotearoa to take.

"But the government must move faster - and support business, agriculture and community to do the same."

Dr Carr outlined several 'critical' actions the commission believes must be taken.

"There are a few actions that are critical to meeting our targets: electric vehicles, accelerated renewable energy generation, climate-friendly farming practices and more permanent forests, predominantly natives," he said.

In response, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government is committed to ensuring NZ meets its reduction targets, “Achieving our emissions reduction targets require both an enhanced and sustained response and the government is committed to that."

Public consultation on the draft package of advice to government begins on Monday and runs until Sunday, 14 March.