Club rugby try goes viral, with Celine Dion remix - video

It's the stuff dreams are made of when you're looking for a contender for try of the year.

The scores locked 20-20 with time all but up, Petone showed courage in the face of adversity as their fierce rivals, Hutt Old Boys Marist hammered away at the goal line.

Hutt Old Boys Marist lined up for a drop goal to steal the win, but No.8 Tupou Sopoaga exploded off the line to thwart the kick.

The ball flew back towards halfway where Petone’s Sam Blackburn toed the ball downfield and outpacing four Hutt players, the ball bounces perfectly for Blackburn to run away and score.

The try helped Petone steal away the McBain Shield, contested between the two clubs for nearly 90 years, and stand alone at the top of Swindale Shield competition.

What makes this special is the TikTok video that captures the event unfolding with the aid of some music to help pull on the heartstrings from Celine Dion.

Another TikTok video was made linking the try effort as being reminiscent of Beauden Barretts amazing 2015 Rugby World Cup finals try in the dying minutes of the game.