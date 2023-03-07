Co-governance the answer for country's challenges - Waikato professor

Economists, business leaders and public sector officials have been gathering in Waikato to share their expertise on how to address the challenges facing Aotearoa in the New Zealand Economics Forum, hosted by the University of Waikato's Management School.

Waikato associate professor Māori business Jason Mika (Ngāti Awa, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūhoe) says to take on those challenges, Te Tiriti must be at the forefront in working together to address economic, social and environmental issues.

“If we’re going to have any chance to resolve them, we need everyone involved. By everyone I mean Māori and Pākehā, Māori and the Crown working together in partnership according to what our tīpuna had in mind when they signed up to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Mika says Te Tiriti is the model to look to, aspire to and realise partnerships through. One example, Mika says, is forum panellist Parekawhia McLean being involved with the Waikato River Authority, showing Māori, the Crown and even stakeholders are doing beneficial things.

Self-determination at the heart

At the Apec 2021 summit, an Apec New Zealand Māori Partnership rōpū was established to improve outcomes for Māori. Through this came the arrangement Te Rangitukupu, brought together by eight entities using the principles of Te Tiriti.

“If you look at the kinds of initiatives that Māori are succeeding at right now, there are ones where self-determination is right at the heart of it – kura kaupapa Māori, kōhanga reo, all of these institutions have come about through Māori self-determination and working out what the best way forward is.”

Though achievable in the current political climate, Mika says it will be difficult.

“People have their own feelings and views, what’s right and wrong around co-governance and who should speak for who. What we can do is basically have a good kōrero about what co-governance and mana motuhake looks like as a way to bring out the best in our people.”