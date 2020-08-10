Coalition to fund schooling but kura kaupapa Māori not on the list

The government will spend $214 million to help schools and support school construction firms facing additional costs due to the pandemic.

Some $38 million will be allocated to helping schools cover unexpected costs related to Covid-19 and an upgrade for online-learning NCEA students will cost $69 million.

$107mil contingency funding will support school construction suppliers facing additional costs due to the lockdown.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otara, which didn't receive online devices during the lockdown because NCEA students were prioritised nationwide, has applied to the Ministry of Education for assistance. However, no one has responded to the kura, which has 62 intermediate and primary students.

The kura kaupapa Māori's principal, Marama Hune, says more support and resources are needed for decile one schools. The government provided $50 million as part of the Urgent Response Funds and $14mil to be distributed to schools in Auckland. He says that is nowhere near enough.