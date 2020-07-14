Coalition gives extra funding for business advisors

The Regional Business Partners Network (RBP) is to receive another $40 million from the Coalition government.

This will enable businesses all over the country to get free advice on how to survive and thrive through economic side-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford says the government has invested $15 million so far into the scheme and 6,200 businesses have benefited so far.

“The new support will keep up that momentum,” Twyford says.

The RBP has a network of 1,300 registered ‘professional service providers’ paid with ministry funding to provide free business advice.

Twyford says the majority of the businesses receiving this advice have fewer than 10 staff.

“About 80% have 10 or fewer workers. There is strong interest from manufacturing, tourism, construction, and retail businesses,” Twyford says.