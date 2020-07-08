Coalition to invest $761m to provide clean water

The coalition government plans to clean up New Zealand's drinking water, with a $761 million investment.

Contaminated drinking water has been a problem in many regions, with the death of four people in Havelock North, after a 2016 campylobacter outbreak bringing the issue to the fore.

“New Zealand’s public water infrastructure is run down and needs upgrading but local government often doesn’t have the resources needed to fix it," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

“This $761 million investment will kick-start much-needed work to bring our drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure up to scratch.”

Ardern noted some Kiwis are having to boil their water before drinking it.

“At least 34,000 New Zealanders become ill from drinking tap water every year and many communities around the country cannot drink their water without first boiling it,” Jacinda Ardern says.

The prime minister says the estimate to upgrade water treatment plants to meet health standards is between $309-574 million.

As part of the funding boost, the Hawke’s Bay councils will receive $50 million between them.