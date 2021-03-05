Coastal flooding expected

Coastal flooding is expected on both sides of Aotearoa due to an 8.1 magnitude quake that struck the Kermadec Islands before 9am this morning.

Civil Defence has issued a warning for the West Coast of the North Island from Manukau Harbour and then to New Plymouth, Whanganui and Kapiti Island.

Those on the east coast of Aotearoa are also warned of flooding from Cape Reinga to Whāngārei, Great Barrier Island down to Matata and further to Tologa Bay, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne and Napier.

In the South Island warnings are issued for Nelson, Picton and down to Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika and then on the east of the island including Christchurch and down to Invercargill and Stewart Island.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

Whānau are advised to safely head to higher ground or inland.