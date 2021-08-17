Community case in Tāmaki under investigation

breaking By Te Ao - Māori News

A positive Covid-19 case is currently under investigation after being identified in the community early this afternoon.

The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established.

Ministers will meet this afternoon once additional information is gathered to confirm a response. An update will be provided after this.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes.

More to come.

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories