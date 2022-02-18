Community cases reach just short of 2000; 73 in hospital

As daily records continue to be broken, 1,929 community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today by the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, there are 13 in Northland, 1,384 in Auckland, 155 in Auckland, 58 in Bay of Plenty, nine each in Lakes and Taranaki, 17 in Hawke's Bay, three in Med Central, 11 in Whanganui, eight in Tairāwhiti, five in Wairarapa, 28 in Capital and Coast, 50 in Hutt Valley, 60 in Nelson Marlborough, 35 in Canterbury, seven in South Canterbury and 77 in Southern regions.

The active total is now at 9,874.

There are 18 cases detected at the border, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Hospitalisations are up today, with 73 people with Covid-19 receiving hosptial-level care. There are 3 in North Shore, 28 each in Middlemore and Auckland, seven in Waikato, two each in Rotorua and Tauranga and one each in Wellington, Tairāwhiti and Mid Central hospitals. Only one person in ICU.

In vaccination status for those in hospital in the Northern regions only (excluding emergency departments), eight cases are unvaccinated, two cases have received one dose are partially immunised less than seven days from their second dose, 42 cases are fully vaccinated at least seven days from being reported as a case, and two cases are unknown.

The Mid Central DHB was the fifth region to reach 90% fully vaccinated eligible Māori aged 12 years and up. Across the whole country, 91% of eligible Māori are now partially vaccinated, with 87% fully vaccinated

2,274 first doses, 1,396 second doses, 1,791 paediatric doses and 35,903 booster doses were administered yesterday.

The ministry says that high demand for testing is being seen, including from asymptomatic people who are seeking tests for their own reassurance. It says it's important to only get tested if people have cold or flu-like symptoms, have been identified as a close contact or have been asked to get tested by a health official.

The ministry says a text with a link to the digital contact tracing form to complete case investigation will be given to those who test positive. Information regarding self-isolation and general advice will also be given for cases.

Most cases can safely isolate at home, and complete the digital contact tracing form to notify the close contacts, without having to talk to health staff, and, in most instances, people will not receive a phone call unless public health need further information.