Community leader Robert Bruce Te Whare mourned

Wellington ‘Green Thumb‘ Robert Bruce Te Whare (Tainui) has died.

Te Whare founded the Mokai Kāinga Māori Centre Charitable Trust in Wellington, a community garden initiative to assist the homeless in regaining their footing. His team also worked hard to restore the Owhiro Stream's longfin eel population after severe weather and pollution rendered it uninhabitable in 2017.

He served on the Wellington City Council as Māori liaison and was well-known in the community for his work assisting urban Māori.

Te Whare established the Te Roopu Matariki Cultural Group in the 1980s, which met on a regular basis for fellowship through kapa haka and concerts. The organisation relocated and began offering marae-based social services. They became known as the 'Marae in the Sky,' and they established strong networks with many governments and community organisations.

Today Mokai Kāinga remains active and provides community gardens, emergency accommodation, advocacy, and community work schemes. A review is underway to assist Mokai Kāinga to plan for the future. Te Whare continued his community gardens, emergency accommodation, advocacy, and community work schemes until his death.

A much loved brother of Phyllis and Louis, cherished uncle/koro of all his nephews, nieces, and mokopuna. Te Whare will lay in state, at Whiro Bay, in Pōneke.

