- There are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one additional death, a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Rosewood Resthome in Christchurch. The total number of cases is now 1451.11 people are in hospital, and two people in ICU. 1036 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 124 are Māori, and 67 are Pacific Islanders. 5289 tests were undertaken yesterday.
- Maketū checkpoint operators who've been labelled as 'renegades and ratbags' are disappointed with the recent comments by politicians yesterday during a COVID-response select committee. Committee Chair Simon Bridges said he was told a gang member at a checkpoint stopped a 70-year-old Maketū resident going to the shop, because of his age. But Wiremu Edmonds the lead operator of the Maketū checkpoint refutes the claim, saying no gang member has ever been rostered in the 19 days they've been operating.
- People are unable to gather for Anzac Day this Saturday, but the Auckland Council and the region's RSAs are encouraging youth to commemorate the day in creative ways.
- New Zealand Māori Rugby League is hopeful that its annual youth tournaments will be held later this year. Last week NZMRL reaffirmed that its junior tournaments in May and July will be postponed. NZMRL Chairperson John Devonshire says the impact of that decision is being widely felt by organisers, players and councils.
Community-led checkpoints invite politicians to see operations firsthand - 4.30pm Newsbreak
By Te Ao - Māori News