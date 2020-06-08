Community to protest Endeavour replica monuments

Tairāwhiti whānau will lead a peaceful protest at the Gisborne District Council on Wednesday in response to the council's recent decision to install two new replicas of the Endeavour without iwi consultation.

Council announced last week that it will officially revoke its decision this Wednesday at an Extraordinary Operations Committee Meeting.

Councillors have received major backlash since voting 11 - 3 in favour of the replicas installation without public consultation.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz admitted afterwards that they "got it wrong" and should seek public feedback, particularly with iwi.

In response, a collective of like-minded Tairāwhiti whānau will lead a peaceful protest kaupapa, known as Haerenga Awatea, over their disappointment with council's decision-making process, and to also reaffirm a position held by tangata whenua for over 250 years, that the Endeavour and all symbolism relating to it, is not welcome in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa.

The collective is disappointed in the commentary made by councillors at the initial meeting, that there was no need to consult with tangata whenua.

"We will peacefully protest and reiterate council's responsibility to provide the opportunity for tangata whenua engagement in meaningful decision-making," said Aubrey Ria of the Haerenga Awatea kaupapa.

"We expect that this not only would be for the location of the replicas but whether they are installed at all."

The Endeavour replicas symbolise the arrival of imperialism and colonialism to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa and Aotearoa, said Kaaterina Kerekere, who is also part of the kaupapa.

"We shouldn't have to be reminded of the impacts and the trauma of this vessel."

The peaceful protest will be held on Wednesday morning, June 10 at the Gisborne District Council, beginning with karakia at 7:30am.

Tohutohu or guidelines for the protest have been laid out, which are; Kia Mataara - Be Alert, Mauri Tau - Be calm, Whakaute - Be Respectful, and to also observe social distancing due to COVID-19.



As the Endeavour represents hurt and grief for tangata whenua, the rōpū asks that all participants dress in black.

Haerenga Awatea is a reference to when two tribes are at war, but allow one another peaceful travel amongst each other. Fundamentally grounded in a peaceful action among adversaries.

The group leading the kaupapa is a collective of young, passionate, like-minded Tairāwhiti whānau, who engage and work within their respective whānau, marae, hapu, iwi and the wider community.

"Our aim is to raise and grow political awareness amongst our age-group and our teina, while we still have the guidance and support of our pakeke," says Aubrey Ria.

"When we are together as one, we are stronger, and we have a bigger voice. Tū Tapatahi, Tūranga Tangata Rite!"