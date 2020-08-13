Community transmission continues - 14 new Covid-19 cases

There are 14 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloonfiled says one case is a person in managed isolation and the other 13 are in Auckland, linked to the Auckland family reported with community transmission on Tuesday.

One of the 13 confirmed cases is of a student at Mount Albert Grammar School.

"The school has sent a letter to a number of students and staff who, after inquiry, were considered as close contacts advising them to self isolate for 14 days. All those people have already been spoken with by our national contact tracing service this morning," says Dr Bloomfiled.

He says the student was not symptomatic at school and has not been at school since they became unwell and got tested.

"So the chance of exposure of anyone in the school community to the infection is considered low at this point."

That brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 36, he says.

"Some 17 of these are linked to the recent outbreak."

The Auckland outbreak is being classified as a cluster and more cases are expected from it, he says.

New case in managed isolation

The new case in managed isolation is a woman in her 30s who arrived from the Philippines on August 8.

“She has been in managed isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton and tested positive at day three of her stay.”

Dr Bloomfield says details of the cases will be available on the Ministry of Health website.