Concern for Māori families missing out on critical care for cerebral palsy

The Cerebral Palsy Society of New Zealand has established a new national registry for cerebral palsy sufferers that takes aim at the inequitable treatment of Māori suffering from the disease.

Currently, more than 10,000 Kiwis suffer from cerebral palsy, which detrimentally affects a person’s body movement and posture.

The rate at which Māori suffering from the disease are treated for the disease is inequitable, the society says.

This month the Cerebral Palsy Society is promoting its annual appeal called ‘Be Green & Be Seen’, which aims to provide extra support for families dealing with cerebral palsy and raise further awareness of it.

The society's research project manager Anna Mackey talked toteaomāori.news about the disease, the symptoms people endure living with the condition and how whānau can support this kaupapa.

Mackey says cerebral palsy is caused when there is significant damage or injury caused to the child in utero, pregnancy or post-pregnancy.

“It results in movement and posture, difficulties with muscle coordination but there can also be a lot of secondary problems with vision and hearing affected, communication and other epilepsy-related issues as well.”

The everyday life of persons with Cerebral Palsy is not standardised with the complexity of care being quite broad. Mackey says some people with cerebral palsy can walk or walk with assistance whereas there are others that need a wheelchair and a higher level of hands-on care.

Mackey says with the help of the registry, the society will be able to prevent Māori families dealing with cerebral palsy from being left out of the care they are entitled to.